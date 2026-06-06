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Brazil Pushes Back Against US Trade Offensive

Brazil Pushes Back Against US Trade Offensive


2026-06-06 01:53:23
(MENAFN) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Wednesday that Brazil will not yield to pressure from what he described as a new U.S. trade offensive, according to reports.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, he responded to a proposed 25% tariff on Brazilian goods that was recently announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Lula stressed that Brazil would maintain a sovereign and independent stance in its trade policy, rejecting what he framed as external pressure from major powers.

"We have decided that this country will no longer adopt a 'stray dog' policy toward the great powers. No one needs to be afraid of anything; we will not bow our heads. We are a democratic and sovereign country. We will not give in," said Lula.

He added that Brazil would actively seek out alternative trading partners if access to the U.S. market becomes more restricted.

"We are not going to sit around crying. We are going to look for other partners. If he doesn't want to buy, we'll sell to whoever does," said Lula, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

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