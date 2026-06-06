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Opposition Challenges Election of Netanyahu Ally as Israel’s State Comptroller
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his Likud party are accused of exerting pressure on lawmakers to back his personal attorney, Michael Rabello, in the vote for Israel’s next state comptroller, according to reports.
Rabello secured the position after a closely contested vote in the Knesset, receiving 61 votes against 57 in a rerun of the election that became mired in controversy.
The state comptroller serves as the country's independent auditor and is responsible for overseeing government conduct. Rabello’s longstanding professional relationship with Netanyahu has prompted criticism and raised questions about the office’s future independence.
According to reports, the second voting round was suspended and repeated following claims that some Likud lawmakers were asked to photograph or record their ballots as proof they had supported Rabello and had not “betrayed” Netanyahu. The allegations sparked concern because the election is legally required to be conducted through a secret ballot.
Opposition parties condemned the reported practices, arguing that the integrity of the vote had been compromised. Opposition leaders said they plan to challenge the outcome before Israel’s High Court of Justice, claiming lawmakers were pressured into disclosing how they voted and that the election process was therefore invalid.
Rabello secured the position after a closely contested vote in the Knesset, receiving 61 votes against 57 in a rerun of the election that became mired in controversy.
The state comptroller serves as the country's independent auditor and is responsible for overseeing government conduct. Rabello’s longstanding professional relationship with Netanyahu has prompted criticism and raised questions about the office’s future independence.
According to reports, the second voting round was suspended and repeated following claims that some Likud lawmakers were asked to photograph or record their ballots as proof they had supported Rabello and had not “betrayed” Netanyahu. The allegations sparked concern because the election is legally required to be conducted through a secret ballot.
Opposition parties condemned the reported practices, arguing that the integrity of the vote had been compromised. Opposition leaders said they plan to challenge the outcome before Israel’s High Court of Justice, claiming lawmakers were pressured into disclosing how they voted and that the election process was therefore invalid.
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