Qatar Brace For Tough Group Challenge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

A closer look at Al Annabi's Group B opponents: Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's quest for a first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage berth will hinge on how they navigate a challenging but not insurmountable Group B featuring Switzerland, co-hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Having secured qualification through the traditional route for the first time in their history, Al Annabi arrive in North America with greater belief than four years ago, when their home World Cup ended with three defeats from three matches.

“Our first target is to clear the group and we have a chance to qualify for the knockout stage and we are ready,” defender Pedro Miguel said recently.

“We will give everything to qualify. We just have to fight until the end. After we qualify, we will take one match at a time.”

Head coach Julen Lopetegui has echoed that mindset since naming his final 26-man squad, insisting Qatar must focus on themselves rather than the reputations of their opponents.

“I am not worried about whether we face Bosnia, Italy, Wales or Switzerland. What concerns me is how we compete,” the Spaniard said.

“In theory, any of those teams may be stronger than us, but they have to prove that on the pitch. Our job is to defend our chances and compete from the first minute.”

Qatar open their campaign against Switzerland in Santa Clara on June 13 before meeting co-hosts Canada in Vancouver on June 18, a match that will be played in the early hours of June 19 Qatar time. Their group stage concludes against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle on June 24.

Switzerland set the benchmark

Ranked 19th in the world, Switzerland enter as the highest-ranked side in the group and are widely viewed as favourites to top it. The Swiss have become one of Europe's most consistent tournament teams, reaching the knockout stages in each of the last three World Cups.

Captain Granit Xhaka, Switzerland's most-capped player, will feature at his fourth successive World Cup, while Ricardo Rodriguez is also set for a fourth appearance. Manager Murat Yakin has retained a strong core from the squad that reached the knockout rounds in Qatar four years ago, with 17 members returning.

Organised and experienced Switzerland present Qatar's toughest test and an early test of how far Al Annabi have progressed since 2022.

Canada banking on home support

Canada, ranked 30th, carry the expectations of a co-host nation and will enjoy strong backing on home soil.

Their 2022 World Cup return in Qatar ended in three defeats, but performances showed progress. Under Jesse Marsch, they have continued to improve, highlighted by a Copa America semi-final run in 2024.

Alphonso Davies remains the standout name, though he is managing a hamstring issue, while Jonathan David and Cyle Larin offer proven attacking quality. Marsch's squad blends experience with a younger core that has developed over the past two years.

For Qatar, the Vancouver meeting could prove crucial in the fight for knockout qualification.

Bosnia and Herzegovina chasing history

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive with momentum after sealing qualification by defeating Italy on penalties in the play-off final, following a shootout win over Wales. It marks only their second World Cup appearance since their debut in 2014.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko, now 40, remains central to their hopes, supported by experienced players including Sead Kolasinac and Ermedin Demirovic. A younger group led by Esmir Bajraktarevic has added fresh energy.

Bosnia may be the lowest-ranked side in the group, but their qualifying run underlined resilience and composure under pressure. Their head coach Sergej Barbarez has set an ambitious tone ahead of the tournament.

“First of all, we'll show who we are,” Barbarez told FIFA.

“The results speak for themselves – we'll make life difficult for every opponent. We want to prove we can mix it with the best.”

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Different Qatar, different expectations

Qatar arrive in North America with a squad blending established leaders such as Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al Haydos and Miguel with a younger generation eager to make its mark.

Unlike 2022, when the pressure of hosting weighed heavily, Qatar enter this tournament with more experience and less external expectation.

“We are feeling less pressure because we are not playing at home,” Miguel said.

“We had a lot of pressure to play an amazing World Cup in front of our home fans. Unfortunately we couldn't do it. But that is part of football. It's been four years and we have a lot more experience now.”

With the top two teams guaranteed progression to the round of 32 and additional spots available for some third-placed sides, Qatar know their knockout hopes remain within reach. As Lopetegui has repeatedly stressed, Qatar's qualification hopes will be decided not by names in the group, but by execution on the pitch.