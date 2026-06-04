USF Hits Two Russian Locomotives In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regiment stated this on Facebook and also published a video of the combat operation.

"The 'Raid' operator flew between the wires of a high-voltage power line to hit the locomotive," the statement said.

"We were simply checking the documents of Russian railway workers who were providing military logistics in occupied Crimea. We found no papers authorizing them to operate such transport on the territory of Ukraine. Therefore, we forcibly stopped their trains," the military said.

In total, two locomotives were hit.

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According to the military, this happened in the eastern part of the peninsula, near the settlements of Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka - on the railway line running from Dzhankoi to Kerch and далее to the Crimean Bridge.

As Ukrinform reported, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian border patrol shi of the "Svetlyak" class in Crimea.

Illustrative photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade