PDWP Sanctions Major Development Schemes Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The approved projects cover the sectors of health, education, energy, roads, agriculture, sports, and digital governance. The meeting also approved the construction and rehabilitation of link roads in the Bannu, Hazara, Malakand, and Mardan divisions, along with projects for new blacktop roads, road widening, and alternative routes.
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In the health sector, approval was granted for a Mother and Child Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, a Paeds Hospital in Kabal, Swat, and the upgradation of Basic Health Units in the merged districts. The deployment of 100 specialist healthcare professionals was also approved.
The meeting further approved projects related to flood protection, check dams, irrigation, solarisation, micro-hydel power generation, the establishment of an agricultural university in Swat, and various sports and infrastructure development schemes.
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