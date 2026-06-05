Lisa Kudrow Reveals Her Son Used To Call Jennifer Aniston 'Mummy'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Actress Lisa Kurdrow revealed that her Julian used to call her 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston“mummy.”

The 57-year-old actress spoke to Kudrow as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, where they reflected on their time on Friends, filmed on the same stage as Lisa's new TV show The Comeback, reports co.

Kudrow's son Julian also stars in the third series of the programme. Aniston spoke about the filming location:“It's like he grew up hearing laughter all the time.”

Kudrow added:“I know. Can you imagine? Just the amount of joy. Because it was the most fun.”

Aniston said:“He is today one of the most joyful human beings that I get to spend time with. Like, I love him. I would choose him as a person I would like to spend time with as a friend, not just because he's your son.”

Kudrow, who played Phoebe in the show, recalled of her now 28-year-old son:“When he could first speak, he'd look at the TV, point to Jennifer and say, 'Mummy!' So he had a connection to you.”

Aniston mused:“That was weird. He knew, somehow, that that would make me feel good.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Aniston made a rare reference to her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who appeared on Friends as a guest star, playing Ross' school friend Will Colbert, who hated Jennifer's Rachel.

Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons. The cast included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

It revolves around six friends in their 20s and early 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

Friends received acclaim throughout its run, becoming one of the most popular and highest-grossing television shows of all time. The show's success led to a spin-off series, Joey, and a reunion special, Friends: The Reunion.