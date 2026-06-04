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GBP/USD Forex Signal 04/06: Support Looks Vulnerable (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) This currency pair has been gently descending over the past week or so: the move lower has not been what could be called especially strong. The major factors slowly coaxing the price lower are continuing fears that the US Federal Reserve will remain on a rath path with a hawkish tilt, which tends to boost the US Dollar against other countries; and a decline in risk sentiment which has seen a retracement in stock markets, which will help to weaken the British Pound.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money When Will Trump Lose Patience?President Trump is still talking up the prospect of a“good” deal with Iran, possibly as soon as this weekend. However, recent days have shown via prediction markets that there is less expectation of such a deal being concluded over the near term, with Iran still sending out very bellicose rhetoric and the parties exchange some fire over recent days.After two months of waiting for a deal to be negotiated, President Trump may be about to run out of patience. However, renewed kinetic war would be politically unpopular with the American people and with Congress, with the House of Representatives effectively voting to prevent a renewal of the war without their approval, subject to its passage in the Senate. One way or another, it seems the issue could be coming to a head soon.An additional timely factor is the price looking heavy having tested the nearby key support level several times over the past week, suggesting a significant bearish breakdown could happen soon/USD Technical AnalysisThe chart is dominated by a wide and gentle descending price channel. Note, however, that the trend line is symmetrical, which suggests reliability. If that is the case, we have bearish pressure. Further evidence of this bearish pressure is shown by the cluster of resistance levels packed closely together between $1.3450 and $1.3600.The nearest key support level sits below at $1.3409 which is confluent with the round number at $1.3400. This has been tested and held three times within just the past week. With short-term bearish momentum suggesting another test is imminent, we might finally get a breakdown, which would be confirmed only below the round number at $1.3400.There are two consolidative factors which might work against an expectation of a directional bearish move:
- The price over the past day or two is“inside” earlier price action, suggesting indecision. The price has been consolidating for several days.
- Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm London time today.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3409/00 or $1.3350. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3440, $1.3461, or $1.3470. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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