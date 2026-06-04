Dubai's Body Camera Rules Set New Benchmark For Policing Technology, Privacy Safeguards

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's move to regulate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers is being seen by industry players as a pivotal step that could reshape policing technology across the region, with a stronger focus on accountability, privacy and data security.

The new framework goes beyond simply authorising the use of wearable cameras. It establishes clear legal and technical standards, positioning the devices as tools of“accountability and trust” rather than basic recording equipment.“The regulation elevates body-worn cameras from simple recording devices to tools of accountability and trust,” said Rudie Opperman, Manager Engineering and Training for Africa and the Middle East at Axis Communications.

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The regulation marks a broader shift towards what industry experts describe as“responsible surveillance”, where performance is measured not just by video quality but by safeguards such as cybersecurity, encryption and privacy protection.“Future technologies will not be judged solely on video resolution, but on their cybersecurity, encryption, and ability to protect privacy,” Opperman said, adding that this will accelerate adoption of“secure-by-design” systems that prevent tampering and unauthorised access.

Technology will play a central role in balancing transparency with privacy, Opperman said, highlighting features such as audit trails that create a digital record each time footage is accessed or shared.“Every time a video is viewed or exported, there is a digital record, creating transparency in how the data is handled,” he said. These tools enhance oversight while ensuring sensitive data is handled responsibly.

At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence are expected to make body-camera footage more useful for law enforcement agencies. Hybrid systems that combine edge-based analytics - such as audio classification and motion detection - with deeper cloud-based analysis could improve efficiency without compromising battery life. Opperman noted that these systems“work best as a hybrid solution... that then sends metadata, audio and video to server/cloud for deeper analysis.”

The operational benefits extend beyond real-time surveillance. Recorded footage can be used for officer training, particularly in de-escalation scenarios, allowing agencies to review real-world interactions and identify best practices.“Using real-world footage for de-escalation training is incredibly powerful... turning every shift into a potential learning opportunity to raise professional standards,” Opperman said.

Growing demand is also being seen for integrated ecosystems that connect body cameras with fixed surveillance systems and evidence management platforms to maintain a seamless chain of custody. Such integration is increasingly viewed as essential rather than optional, as agencies look to strengthen legal compliance.

Looking ahead, innovations such as live-streaming capabilities and signed video technology - which verifies the authenticity of footage - are expected to shape the next generation of devices, particularly in supporting court proceedings.

With Dubai already positioning itself as a leader in smart city governance, the new rules could set a benchmark for other countries. By codifying standards around data protection and legal use of footage, the emirate is creating a model that others in the Middle East and beyond are likely to follow, industry experts say.