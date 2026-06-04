Agnimitra Paul Backs NIA Probe Against Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul backed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) action against former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saokat Molla, stating that if someone tries to work with terrorists to ruin Bengal, then the investigative agencies will take action.

Launching a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said that the members of previous state government "thought themselves as god" and the people have given them a fitting reply. "If someone tries to work with terrorists to ruin West Bengal, the CBI and NIA will definitely investigate. If you are innocent, show your documents. But the TMC thought of themselves as God, supreme to the people, the constitution and the Indian law. Bengal's people have shown that though they decide a little late, when they do, they are strict with it," she said.

NIA Probe Against Saokat Molla

Agnimitra Paul's remarks come after a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out search and questioning operations at the residence of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saokat Molla in South Bamunia area of Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The action is linked to an investigation into a bomb blast that occurred a few days before the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which one person was killed. The case was handed over to the NIA following demands for a central probe into the incident.

Since taking over the investigation, the agency has arrested several individuals, including TMC leader Wahidul Islam, in connection with the case. As part of its ongoing probe, a special NIA team reached Molla's residence on Thursday to conduct searches and gather information related to the incident. Amid the agency's operations, Molla's wife and daughter were seen arriving at the residence.

NIA Takes Over Crude Bomb Recovery Case

On April 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal and started its investigation, considering a terror angle. The anti-terror agency registered a fresh First Information Report (RC-25/2026/NIA/DLI) on early Monday, a day after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA has taken over and registered a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal. The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot on April 25, thereby endangering human life and property. The NIA registered the case on April 26," NIA said on Monday.

The case (FIR No. 62/2026) dated April 25 was initially registered at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata. The FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation. (ANI)

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