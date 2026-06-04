Kedarnath Yatra: Health Dept On High Alert, 72 Pilgrims Airlifted

Pilgrims Airlifted Amid Health Concerns

The Health Department is on high alert amid heavy rush during the Kedarnath Yatra in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. Due to the high altitude and challenging weather conditions, several pilgrims have fallen ill, while others have sustained injuries in accidents. Critically ill and injured pilgrims are being airlifted from Kedarnath Dham to Phata and Guptkashi by helicopter, where they receive advanced medical treatment. In cases requiring specialised care, patients are also being transported from Rudraprayag headquarters to higher medical centres, including AIIMS, through air ambulance services.

According to the Health Department, a total of 72 injured and unwell pilgrims have so far been successfully rescued from Kedarnath Dham by helicopter and shifted to district hospitals and other medical facilities for treatment.

DM Details Rescue Efforts and Medical Readiness

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, speaking to ANI, said, "Approximately 72 individuals have been rescued by helicopter from Kaedarnath Dham so far. These individuals had various health issues, including respiratory difficulties, infections, specifically in the chest or lungs, and leg injuries..."

"Medical facilities and hospitals... remain active along the trek route leading to Kedarnath Dham. Doctors are stationed at these locations, and we have established over 13 medical relief points. The Medical Department is working with complete vigilance and readiness," DM added.

The administration has appealed to pilgrims to take necessary health precautions during the yatra.

Yatra Halted Due to Bad Weather

Earlier, amid continuous rainfall in the upper Himalayan regions, the administration temporarily suspended the movement of pilgrims heading towards Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Garhwal as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have stopped vehicles from proceeding further until a detailed assessment of the weather conditions and the status of the pilgrimage routes is completed. The vehicles halted at Srinagar's Garhwal include those carrying pilgrims bound for Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib.

Officials are closely monitoring the weather situation and road conditions. The onward movement of vehicles will be allowed only after the routes are declared safe for travel. (ANI)

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