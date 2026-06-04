Char Dham Yatra: Rishikesh Admin Reviews Monsoon Prep For 2Nd Phase

Amid a surge in pilgrim arrivals for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the Rishikesh administration on Friday held a review meeting to assess pre-monsoon preparedness and strengthen facilities for devotees as the second phase of the pilgrimage commenced.

Security Arrangements Strengthened

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Sunil Kumar Meena said the administration reviewed arrangements aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims during the monsoon season. He said multiple security agencies, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have been deployed along the Yatra route "The second phase of our Char Dham Yatra has begun. Preparations are underway for the monsoon, and a large number of pilgrims are arriving. In light of this, we held discussions to assess how we can provide better facilities to pilgrims. Soon, we will implement our plans and provide better facilities to pilgrims... We have the CAPF, our own force, and the SDRF. All forces are on duty. Furthermore, ATS teams are also deployed, so we are fully confident about the security arrangements," he said.

Meena also urged pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines issued by the administration and download the Sachet mobile application for real-time weather updates. "Our journey is proceeding safely. Pilgrims are requested to follow the instructions given by the administration and download the Sachet app so you can get instant weather information on your mobile," Meena said.

Pilgrim Turnout Figures

According to the latest pilgrimage figures, 1,050,670 devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham and offered prayers to Baba Kedar so far. Similarly, 832,903 pilgrims have paid obeisance to Lord Badri Vishal at Badrinath Dham.

Advisory for Pilgrims

Meanwhile, the (BKTC) has urged pilgrims to make necessary preparations before undertaking the journey, especially in view of the approaching monsoon season. The committee has advised devotees to complete their registration in advance, carry adequate warm clothing, arrange accommodation beforehand, and check weather conditions before beginning their pilgrimage.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohan Singh urged visitors to complete their registration before starting the journey. He also advised them to carry adequate warm clothing due to the prevailing cold weather in the region. (ANI)

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