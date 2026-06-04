DMK Will Never Forget Congress' Betrayal, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Intensifying his attack on the Congress amid widening strains within the INDIA bloc, DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the party had "betrayed" the DMK by extending support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Assembly elections and said such actions would not be forgotten by the party.

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency on Thursday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK "will never forget" what it considers the Congress' betrayal, adding that even elected Congress MLAs had not maintained contact with the party leadership.

'Will Never Forget the Betrayal'

"DMK will never forget the betrayal of Congress. Even the winning MLAs of Congress have not met our leader. Congress has betrayed us by supporting them (TVK)," he said, referring to the Congress' post-poll support to TVK, which has triggered discontent within DMK ranks.

He further claimed that while other alliance partners had kept the DMK leadership informed on key matters, the Congress had failed to do so. "Even some of our alliance partners have supported us by informing our leader, but Congress didn't," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

DMK Skips INDIA Bloc Meeting Amid Rift

The remarks come amid a growing strain between the DMK and Congress, following Congress' support for TVK to form a new government in Tamil Nadu. This decision officially dissolved the Congress party's two-decade-long alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Meanwhile, due to this rift, the DMK has decided to skip the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8 in New Delhi. The party on Thursday cited "hurt sentiments" among its cadre as the reason for its absence. The party said its workers feel deeply affected by what it termed the Congress' "betrayal" after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, despite contesting the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and winning five seats.

The DMK said it would, however, continue to raise issues concerning national welfare along with other opposition parties, even as its ties with Congress remain under strain.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)