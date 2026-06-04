Karnataka Cabinet: DK Shivakumar Allocates Portfolios, Keeps Finance

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has allocated portfolios among 13 ministers in his Cabinet with immediate effect, while retaining key departments including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, and all unallocated portfolios. The allocation was issued through an official notification from the Cabinet Affairs and Personnel and Administrative Reforms Secretariat on Thursday, invoking powers under Clause (3) of Article 166 of the Constitution of India.

Key Portfolio Allocations

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been assigned the Revenue and Sports portfolios.

Priyank Kharge will handle Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT, and e-Governance.

Satish Jarkiholi has been given charge of Public Works, while KH Muniyappa will oversee Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

MB Patil has been allotted Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

Ramalinga Reddy will handle Major and Medium Irrigation.

The Energy and Tourism portfolios were allocated to KJ George.

Krishna Byre Gowda will be in charge of Greater Bengaluru Development, including multiple civic bodies such as Bengaluru North, South, East, West and Central City Corporations, BWSSB, and BMRCL.

UT Khader has been assigned Health and Family Welfare.

Eshwar Khandre will handle Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah has been given Urban Development, including KUIDFC, KUWSDB, and other urban development authorities, excluding BDA, BMRDA, GBA Commissionerate of Town and Country Planning.

Byrathi Suresh has been assigned Transport.

Sharan Prakash Patil will handle Education Development.

The notification was issued following approval by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on the recommendation of the Chief Minister.

New Government Takes Charge

Earlier on Thursday, DK Shivakumar chaired his first official cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, a day after he officially took charge as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka, marking a new era for the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, the official cabinet meeting was attended by DCM G Parameshwara, Senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and all the senior bureaucrats and police officials.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister briefly met his supporters gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, marked the formal commencement of his tenure as he accepted the mantle of leadership after former CM Siddaramaiah. Alongside Shivakumar, senior leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. The event saw the induction of another 12 legislators into the Council of Ministers, signalling the formation of a new cabinet to steer the state's governance. (ANI)

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