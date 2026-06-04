Bandar FIRST Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap's Prison Drama

Bandar FIRST Review: Anurag Kashyap's Bandar is an intense drama that explores fame, loneliness, public humiliation and the justice system through the story of a former star accused of rape. While Bobby Deol delivers a compelling performance

At the heart of Bandar is Samar Mehra, a once-celebrated actor and singer whose life has slipped into obscurity. Living alone and struggling with personal insecurities, Samar's world collapses when he is accused of rape by a woman with whom he claims to have had a consensual relationship.

ALSO READ: Peddi FIRST Review: Ram Charan Impresses, Length Draws Criticism; Read On

Bobby Deol brings remarkable depth to the role, portraying a man caught between fading stardom and public disgrace. His performance captures vulnerability, confusion and emotional exhaustion, making Samar feel authentic even when his actions remain questionable. Supporting actors Jitendra Joshi, Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad also contribute effectively to the film's emotional weight.

Rather than focusing solely on whether Samar is guilty or innocent, Bandar examines the harsh realities faced by individuals once they become entangled in the legal system. The police interrogation scenes are particularly unsettling, depicting humiliation, verbal abuse and the erosion of personal dignity.

The prison sequences further highlight the dehumanising nature of incarceration. Through various inmates and their stories, the film explores how society judges certain crimes and how accusations can permanently alter a person's identity. These moments form some of the film's most gripping and thought-provoking sections.

While Bandar begins as a morally complex drama, it gradually shifts its focus almost entirely toward Samar's suffering. Gayatri, the woman whose accusation triggers the story, remains underdeveloped despite an impactful performance by Sapna Pabbi. Her emotions, motivations and experiences are acknowledged but never fully explored.

As a result, the film misses opportunities to engage more deeply with themes such as emotional manipulation, gender dynamics, accountability and the consequences of rejection. Although it raises important debates around false accusations and public perception, its narrative increasingly positions Samar as the central victim, limiting the complexity that the subject matter deserves.

In the end, Bandar remains an engaging and emotionally charged film. Its strongest moments come from Bobby Deol's powerful performance and its stark portrayal of institutional cruelty. However, despite asking difficult questions, the film ultimately settles for simpler answers, preventing it from reaching its full potential.