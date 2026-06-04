'You Don't Just Lose Paycheck': Ex-Amazon Employee Shares Hardest Part Of Quitting Corporate Life

An ex-Amazon employee has sparked a discussion about career, identity and personal freedom after revealing that the most difficult part of leaving corporate life was not giving up a steady salary, but walking away from the structure, status and validation that came with it.

In the post shared by investor and coach Vijay Kedia on LinkedIn, he revisited the moment he left Amazon's Hyderabad office for the final time and embarked on what he described as a one-way road trip to Dehradun.

Sitting in his car after handing over his laptop, Kedia recalled that the journey felt unlike any other. He was not merely relocating to a new city; he was“leaving behind corporate identity.”

"Excitement because I finally had the freedom to build life on my own terms. Fear because I was stepping into complete uncertainty," he wrote.

According to Kedia, three major reasons pushed him toward the life-altering decision. First, although he had become highly skilled at his job, he no longer found joy in the work. Continuing down a path that no longer aligned with his passions, he said, had begun to feel emotionally draining.

The pace of life in a Tier-1 city also played a significant role. He described a routine dominated by traffic congestion, pollution and long hours spent indoors. Health concerns further intensified his desire for change, as years of prolonged sitting had resulted in chronic pain despite maintaining regular exercise and healthy habits.

However, the biggest challenge emerged only after he left.

Reflecting on the year that followed, Kedia said the toughest adjustment had little to do with finances. Instead, it was learning to function without the invisible framework that corporate life quietly builds around people.

"Your calendar decides your routine. Your designation shapes your identity. Your productivity becomes your self-worth," he wrote.

Breaking free from that system meant constructing an entirely new sense of purpose. He explained that life outside the corporate world required him to create his own structure, redefine his identity and stop measuring his worth solely through productivity.

While he acknowledged experiencing occasional moments of uncertainty and a lack of direction, Kedia said he has "not even for a second" regretted his decision.

Today, he describes his life as one focused on freedom, well-being and intentional living rather than promotions and professional milestones. His greatest achievement, he said, is having the ability to make decisions based on his mental, physical and emotional health instead of corporate expectations.

"For now, nothing extraordinary. Just the privilege of slow living."

His candid reflections ignited a discussion around financial independence, burnout and the growing appeal of unconventional career paths.

Many users praised the courage required to walk away from a secure profession, regardless of financial preparedness. Others said that slow, meaningful living remains their ultimate aspiration.