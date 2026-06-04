Iron Age Nutrition Announces Launch Of“Sour Apple Crush” Flavor In Total Hydrate Electrolyte Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iron Age Nutrition announced the introduction of“Sour Apple Crush,” a new flavor within its Total Hydrate electrolyte line. The addition expands the company's existing portfolio of electrolyte stick packets offered in single-serve format. According to the company, the new flavor features a sour green apple-inspired profile and is now available through ironagenutrition. Sour Apple Crush is offered in 12-pack and 24-pack configurations of individual stick packets, with pricing listed at $19.99 and $35.99, respectively.

Sour Apple Crush | Total Hydrate

The release follows prior consumer interest in the brand's Sour Watermelon flavor, which the company identified as a strong-performing option within the same product line. Iron Age Nutrition stated that feedback from customers indicated demand for additional sour-flavored variations, contributing to the development of the new product. The company noted that Sour Apple Crush was formulated as part of its ongoing expansion of flavor options within the Total Hydrate range.

“We observed consistent demand for sour profiles following the introduction of Sour Watermelon,” said Tony Gilbert, chief executive officer and co-founder of Iron Age Nutrition.“Sour Apple Crush was developed in response to that interest, with the aim of expanding flavor variety within the Total Hydrate line based on consumer feedback.”

Total Hydrate contains electrolytes including sodium derived from Celtic Sea Salt, potassium citrate, magnesium citrate, and calcium ascorbate, the company stated. The formulation is presented as free from sugar, calories, carbohydrates, and artificial sweeteners, and uses flavoring derived from fruit-based compounds. Iron Age Nutrition noted that production takes place in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States, with third-party testing conducted for quality and purity.

The company also noted continued expansion of its distribution network, with availability increasing through specialty supplement retailers and independent health stores in the United States. The rollout is part of its broader effort to make its electrolyte products more widely accessible in physical retail locations.

Iron Age Nutrition is a sports nutrition company focused on electrolyte products. More information is available at

Iron Age Nutrition





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Company Name: Iron Age Nutrition

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