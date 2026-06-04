Heavy Rains In Costa Rica: Rising Rivers And National Green Alert Decreed

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The intense rainfall recorded since this Wednesday has sparked alarms across most of the national territory. The influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, combined with high atmospheric instability, has led to rising rivers, flooded homes, and multiple reports of fallen trees.

In response to the growing number of incidents, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) has taken the preventive measure of issuing a green alert for the entire country. This status will initially remain in place until next Tuesday, June 9, as authorities closely monitor the potential development of a low-pressure system in the Pacific.

The initial impact of the storms has been concentrated heavily in the Central Valley, where saturated drainage systems and rising river basins triggered localized emergencies:

Cartago: One of the main concerns for authorities is the Reventado River. A drastic increase in its flow was recorded in the upper areas, causing flash floods and heavy runoff in communities like Llano Grande and Tierra Blanca.

San José: The canton of Montes de Oca remains under strict surveillance, specifically around the Los Negritos creek lagoon, due to a dangerous accumulation of water. Overflowing storm drains and flooded roads were also reported.

Alajuela: The collapse of local drainage systems caused flash flooding in residential areas, main roads, and resulted in several fallen trees that temporarily blocked traffic.

The CNE emphasized that soils in regions such as the Pacific, the Northern Zone, and the Caribbean slope are already showing very high saturation levels. This means that even short-duration, high-intensity showers could trigger immediate flooding and dangerous landslides.

Safety Notice: Authorities urge residents living near steep slopes or riverbanks to maintain active and continuous surveillance.

To mitigate the impact of the rainfall and ensure public safety, citizens are strictly requested to follow these guidelines:

1. Avoid Water Bodies: Do not attempt to cross, fish in, or approach rivers, creeks, or flood-prone areas while heavy rains persist.

2. Road Safety: Avoid traveling on routes prone to landslides at night or during heavy downpours. If you encounter a flooded road, do not attempt to drive through it.

3. Clear Drains and Gutters: Keep gutters, downspouts, and drains on your property free of debris to allow proper water flow.

4. Protect the Vulnerable: Closely monitor children, senior citizens, and individuals with reduced mobility.

At the first sign of imminent danger-such as rumbling sounds from the mountains, falling rocks, or a sudden rise in water levels-evacuate to a safe area immediately and call the emergency services at 9-1-1.

The post Heavy Rains in Costa Rica: Rising Rivers and National Green Alert Decreed appeared first on The Costa Rica News.