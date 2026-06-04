Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai FIRST Review: Varun Dhawan Delivers A Fun-Filled Comedy Entertainer

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai FIRST Review: David Dhawan's film turns out to be a pleasant surprise. While the film struggles initially, its entertaining second half, strong performances and nostalgic charm make it an enjoyable family entertainer

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stays true to the trademark style that has defined David Dhawan's career for decades. The story revolves around a man whose life spirals into chaos after discovering that both his wife and girlfriend are expecting a child at the same time. The premise is simple, predictable and packed with misunderstandings, romantic complications and comic confusion.

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The film does not attempt to offer anything groundbreaking. Instead, it embraces the classic Bollywood comedy formula and focuses entirely on entertaining the audience. While the first half struggles with weak writing and several jokes that fail to create the desired impact, the film redeems itself after the interval. The second half becomes far more engaging, with sharper humour, better pacing and genuinely funny situations that keep viewers invested.

Varun Dhawan once again demonstrates why comedy remains his strongest suit. He carries the film with confidence, energy and effortless comic timing. His natural screen presence helps elevate even the weaker moments of the narrative.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is his chemistry with Maniesh Paul. Their comic exchanges generate several laugh-out-loud moments and add significant entertainment value to the story. Fans may even be reminded of their enjoyable pairing in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde provide solid support and ensure the romantic aspects of the film remain appealing. Both actresses bring charm and confidence to their roles while complementing Varun's energetic performance. The supporting cast, including Chunky Pandey, Rakesh Bedi, Mouni Roy and Jimmy Shergill, also contributes effectively, helping maintain the momentum during the film's stronger portions.

One of the film's pleasant surprises is its use of classic Bollywood songs. Instead of feeling forced, the old tracks blend naturally into the narrative and enhance the overall entertainment quotient. The nostalgic music adds warmth and familiarity, making several sequences more enjoyable.

The film also features multiple celebrity cameos, all of which add excitement and keep audiences engaged. Combined with the improved writing and humour in the latter half, these elements help transform the movie into an entertaining theatrical experience.