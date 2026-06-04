Delhi Fire: Illegal Hotels Rampant In Malviya Nagar, Warns Eyewitness

Eyewitness Alleges Illegal Hotels

An eyewitness to the Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire incident, which claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, has alleged that several illegal hotels are operating in the area, warning that more such tragedies could occur. Speaking to ANI, he recounted how he rescued people trapped inside the building and rushed them to the hospital. "I saw a massive fire, and we started rescuing people and taking them to the hospital," the eyewitness said.

He further alleged that multiple illegal hotels are operating in the area and urged authorities to shut them down to prevent future incidents. "A lot of illegal hotels are running here, and a more significant tragedy could happen, so they should be closed," he said.

Investigation Reveals Major Safety Lapses

Meanwhile, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) on Thursday informed that the investigation into the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy has been handed over to the Delhi Police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "We observed that the building was so designed that the occupants find it very difficult to escape because, as we observed during the firefighting and search and rescue operation, which we conducted, the complete building is sealed. All the windows of the building are sealed properly and permanently... In such buildings, an occupant has very few seconds or minutes to escape from the building. One main reason is that the fire was on the ground floor. So they don't get a chance to escape from the building... In this case, the building was ground plus five, and under the building by-law, it required two staircases..." he said.

According to the FIR, 21 persons were killed, and 28 others sustained injuries in the incident.

High-Powered Committee to Survey Buildings

He also informed about administrative action taken after the incident, saying, " Delhi LG took cognisance of the incident, and he was very serious about it. A high-level meeting was called in the evening, and it was decided that a high-powered committee would be constituted, led by the DM of the district having members including the DC of the MCD as well as the DCP of the Delhi police. This committee will survey such buildings."

Hotel Owner Arrested

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, to four days of police custody in connection with the fire tragedy. Bajaj was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh at Saket Courts following his arrest by Delhi Police. The police have booked him under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing property damage), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)