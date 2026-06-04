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Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UAE Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Thursday with HE Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi.
Discussion during the meeting addressed Qatar-UAE cooperation relations and ways to bolster them, particularly in the spheres of international cooperation and sustainable developments. The two sides also discussed a host of topics of mutual interest
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