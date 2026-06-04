Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UAE Ambassador

Discussion during the meeting addressed Qatar-UAE cooperation relations and ways to bolster them, particularly in the spheres of international cooperation and sustainable developments. The two sides also discussed a host of topics of mutual interest

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