Doha Film Institute Develops Skills For Screenwriters, Directors

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Doha Film Institute (DFI) is accepting applications for its online "Feature Film Scriptwriting 2026" workshop. The workshop targets screenwriters and writer-directors seeking to develop their skills and refine their abilities in writing and developing feature film scripts. The workshop, conducted in English, will run for six months from June 30, 2026, to January 20, 2027. It offers participants the opportunity to work under the guidance of specialized trainers and experts through group and individual sessions designed to develop film projects and transform initial ideas into more mature, production-ready scripts.

The workshop focuses on empowering participants to build their film projects on a professional basis through intensive mentorship. This includes developing the concept, characters, main themes, and the dramatic structure of the script, as well as enhancing critical and analytical skills through reading and exchanging feedback on the work of other participants.

Applications will be selected based on the quality of the proposed idea, the applicants' writing ability and creative vision, and their previous work. Shortlisted candidates will undergo an evaluation process to assess the potential for developing their projects into outstanding and viable films.

The first session of the workshop will take place from June 30 to July 5, and will include project presentations and discussions, as well as work on developing the characters and core themes of the scripts. The second session, scheduled for September 23-28, will focus on reviewing new and revised material and exploring the structural aspects of the scripts, including plot, conflict, and pivotal events.

In the final phase, held from January 16-21, 2027, participants will discuss the first drafts of their work, focusing on script analysis and identifying the next steps for their film projects, including funding mechanisms, casting, and aspects related to transforming the script into a complete cinematic work.