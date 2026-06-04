Mofa Director Meets Senior Indonesian Officials

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)'s Policy and Planning Department, Dr Khalid bin Fahad al-Khater, met separately in Jakarta yesterday with Indonesia's Deputy Foreign Ministers Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir and Muhammad Anis Matta, as well as Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Director-General for Asia Pacific and African Affairs Santo Darmosumarto, and the head of Indonesia's Foreign Policy Strategy Agency Muhammad Takdir, as part of preparations for the Qatar-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue.

During the meetings, they discussed the relations between Qatar and Indonesia, and ways to support and strengthen them across various fields, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

The meetings also addressed preparations for the Qatar-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue and its importance in enhancing co-operation, co-ordination, and consultation between the two countries on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.