Mofa Director Meets Senior Indonesian Officials
During the meetings, they discussed the relations between Qatar and Indonesia, and ways to support and strengthen them across various fields, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.
The meetings also addressed preparations for the Qatar-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue and its importance in enhancing co-operation, co-ordination, and consultation between the two countries on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.
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