Thousands Of Recycling Bins Distributed Across Al Rayyan Municipality In May

As part of the National Waste Segregation at Source Programme, the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Awareness Section of the General Cleanliness Department, distributed 885 blue recycling bins to households across Al Rayyan Municipality in May, bringing the total number of blue recycling bins distributed in the municipality to 15,027.

In addition, 885 grey bins for organic waste were distributed as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to promote a culture of waste segregation at source and encourage sustainable environmental practices.

The distribution campaign will continue throughout June as part of the ministry's efforts to ensure comprehensive coverage of all residential areas across Al Rayyan Municipality.

Hamad Hassan al-Tamimi, the head of the Awareness and Education Section at the General Cleanliness Department, emphasised that waste segregation at the source is a key pillar of environmental sustainability and contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

He noted that awareness and educational initiatives will continue to be implemented in co-operation with various stakeholders to enhance environmental awareness and foster sustainable behaviours among members of the community.