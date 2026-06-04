Triptii Dimri On 'Maa Behen': It Was A Great Experiment For Me As An Actor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Triptii Dimri, whose latest release is the black comedy Maa Behen, has penned a note for her co-stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dharna Durga. She also said that the film was a great experiment for her as an actor.

Triptii shared a string of images from the making of the film. It also featured moments from behind-the-camera along with some fun time she spent with Madhuri, Dharna and the director Suresh Triveni.

For the caption, she wrote:“This one will always hold a very special place in my heart. Every day brought something new; endless laughter, spontaneous moments, and memories that made every day on set truly worth cherishing.”

“It was also a great experiment for me as an actor, pushing me into new spaces and helping me explore so much more.”

Talking about the director, Triptii said Suresh is“truly great”.

She mentioned:“Working with @sureshtriveni_ Sir, a truly great director who leads everything with such clarity and vision, was an absolute privilege.”

The actress then spoke about Madhuri and called her an“absolute joy” to work with.

“@madhuridixitnene Ma'am was an absolute joy to work with effortlessly graceful, warm, and so generous as a performer. It was truly an honour sharing screen space with her,” wrote Triptii.

“And our writer @poojatolani.21, She was constantly there guiding, supporting, and helping me find so many layers in my performance, which I'll always be grateful for,” she added about the writer.

Speaking about her onscreen sister Dharna, Triptii mentioned:“@dharnaaaaa, despite all the on-screen fights, there was nothing but love off-screen and even more warmth between us. And now, #MaaBehen is finally yours... Hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

'Maa Behen' by Suresh Triveni is streaming on Netflix. It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

At the heart of“Maa Behen” is Rekha, a mother who's already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.