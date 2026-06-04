Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check June 5 Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata And Other Cities
|City
|24K Gold (10g)
|22K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,56,250
|Rs 1,43,240
|Rs 2,79,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,56,100
|Rs 1,43,090
|Rs 2,79,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,56,100
|Rs 1,43,090
|Rs 2,79,900
|Chennai
|Rs 1,67,960
|Rs 1,44,790
|Rs 2,84,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,56,100
|Rs 1,43,090
|Rs 2,79,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,67,960
|Rs 1,44,790
|Rs 2,84,900
Market analysts note that precious metals continue to benefit from uncertainty surrounding global economic growth, inflation expectations and interest rate trajectories. Investors often increase exposure to gold during periods of market turbulence as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. At the same time, expectations regarding central bank policies in major economies remain a key factor influencing international bullion prices.
For jewellery buyers, current rates highlight the importance of tracking daily price movements before making large purchases. Even small fluctuations in per-gram rates can significantly affect the overall cost of jewellery, especially for wedding and investment-related purchases.
Experts also advise consumers to verify hallmark certification, making charges and applicable taxes when purchasing gold ornaments. Investors looking at bullion or digital gold products should compare prices across platforms and consider long-term investment goals before making decisions.
With global economic developments continuing to shape sentiment in precious metals markets, gold and silver prices are expected to remain closely watched in the coming weeks. Whether for investment, gifting or jewellery purchases, buyers are keeping a close eye on daily rate movements as they seek the best value in a dynamic market environment.
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