Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain, Thunderstorm And Strong Winds

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi residents can expect a welcome break from the humid weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and light rainfall

The weather in Delhi is expected to take a dramatic turn over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for June 4 and June 5, warning residents of thunderstorms, gusty winds and light rainfall across the national capital.

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Meteorologists attribute the changing conditions to a western disturbance moving across the Himalayan region. Its interaction with an east-west trough is likely to enhance weather activity across North India, including Delhi and adjoining areas. As a result, cloud cover, rain showers and strong winds are expected to dominate the forecast.

Delhi witnessed warm and humid conditions recently, with daytime temperatures nearing 38 degrees Celsius. However, the approaching weather system is expected to provide much-needed relief.

During thunderstorm activity, wind speeds could reach up to 60-70 kmph in isolated areas. Light rainfall and overcast skies are likely to reduce daytime temperatures slightly, keeping maximum temperatures between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days. Residents can expect cooler evenings and reduced discomfort from humidity.

While rain and thunderstorms are expected to dominate the short-term forecast, the relief may not last long. Weather experts predict that conditions will become largely dry from June 6 onwards, with only partial cloud cover.

By June 7 and June 8, bright sunshine is expected to return, pushing temperatures higher once again. Maximum temperatures could climb to 41 degrees Celsius, signaling the return of summer heat across the capital region.

Meanwhile, air quality is expected to remain in the moderate category for the next few days. Recent pollution data showed Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 106, with ozone emerging as the primary pollutant in several locations.