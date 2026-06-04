Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Opens With Rs. 100 Crore World Check

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi has kicked off its theatrical run on a high note. The film delivered an impressive opening day performance, backed by strong audience turnout

Peddi has made a powerful start at the box office, registering an impressive worldwide gross collection of Rs 112.49 crore on its first day. The film earned Rs 51 crore domestically on Day 1, reflecting strong audience interest from the very first show.

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The sports drama was screened across more than 12,000 shows nationwide, helping it achieve a substantial India gross collection of Rs 82.49 crore. Overseas markets also played a crucial role, contributing Rs 30 crore to the film's opening-day tally.

The Telugu version emerged as the biggest contributor to Peddi's opening numbers. It generated Rs 47.20 crore, accounting for the majority of the film's domestic earnings.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the backbone of the film's success, collectively bringing in around Rs 48 crore. Karnataka also delivered encouraging numbers, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other regions added to the overall collection. The performance highlights the film's strong appeal among Telugu-speaking audiences.

The film maintained healthy occupancy levels throughout the day, with audience turnout improving during evening and night shows. The Telugu 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of nearly 68 percent, with night shows touching over 76 percent.

Much of the praise has been directed towards Ram Charan's performance. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi follows a determined villager who uses sports as a unifying force while defending his community's pride and identity. Viewers and critics have particularly appreciated Charan's emotional depth, screen presence, and commitment to the role, making him one of the film's biggest strengths.