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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Maldivian FM

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Maldivian FM


2026-06-04 11:12:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al Muraikhi received a phone call on Thursday from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives Iruthisham Adam.

During the call, the two countries discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Qatar Maldives bilateral cooperation

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Gulf Times

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