Finance Minister Meets With President Of Swiss Confederation And Head Of The Federal Department Of Economic Affairs, Education And Research

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperative relations between the two countries and explored opportunities for strengthening collaboration in the fields of investment, finance, and economics, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.

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