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Finance Minister Meets With President Of Swiss Confederation And Head Of The Federal Department Of Economic Affairs, Education And Research
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with the President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) Guy Parmelin, on the sidelines of the 2026 Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris.
During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperative relations between the two countries and explored opportunities for strengthening collaboration in the fields of investment, finance, and economics, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.Minister of Finance Economy Switzerland
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