Alumni Reflect How Qatar Foundation Schools Shape Future Of Their Graduates

As the Class of 2026 from Qatar Foundation (QF) schools prepare to embark on a new chapter in their lives, alumni of one of those schools –Qatar Academy Doha (QAD) – are reflecting on the moments there that shaped their personalities, broadened their perspectives, and guided them toward successful careers in fields ranging from law to cultural and community work.

The latest graduates from schools under QF Pre-University Education were celebrated at their annual Commencement ceremony. And among those who came before them is lawyer Hamad al-Mannai, a QAD alumnus, who still remembers the day when he spotted his father walking through the school gate. He felt nervous when a classmate whispered to him:“Isn't that your father?”

Minutes later, al-Mannai was sitting near his father in the principal's office, listening to a discussion about his academic struggles and the need for him to take responsibility for his future. He recalls that moment as the true turning point – not only because of his father's words, but also because of the school's encouragement in helping him realise his potential.

“In that moment, I realised my future depended on me. And that I had to put in the effort to become who I wanted to be,” he says.

Al-Mannai says his time at QAD shaped his personality and outlook on life more than any other experience.“I cannot imagine anything that influenced me the way the school did,” he says.“Growing up among a mix of cultures, ethnicities, and nationalities gave me an experience I could never have had anywhere else.

“Studying in English opened new doors for me; it taught me different ways of thinking and understanding new knowledge, cultures, and people. It sharpened my intellect and nurtured my curiosity. I always felt the world was much bigger than what we saw around us, and the school helped me discover that early on.”

Among his strongest memories are the Qatar National Day celebrations at school, especially the traditional Qatari Ardah performances that students eagerly prepared for each year. The moment closest to his heart, however, was when he became responsible for organising the Ardah himself.

When she watches this year's QF school graduates open a new chapter in their lives, Fatema al-Malki, a QAD alumna and a manager of Qatar Reads, an initiative under Qatar National Library, finds herself reminiscing on her own journey within the school's walls – a journey that shaped not only her academic path, but also the way she views the world and herself.

“I see in these graduates many of the same qualities that connected us all – curiosity, ambition, discipline, and a constant desire to give back,” she says.“The school did not just teach us academic subjects; it instilled in us a system of values that stayed with us throughout every stage of our lives.”

More than a decade after graduating, al-Malki continues to reflect on her own school experience through her work with Qatar Reads:“I try to create similar environments for others – spaces where people feel inspired, challenged, and supported at the same time.”

What remains most vivid in al-Malki's memory is not only what happened inside classrooms at QAD, but also the lessons that extended far beyond them.

“Physical education meant preparing for the Terry Fox Run, where we learned the meaning of teamwork and shared purpose. And one of my art classes even took me to Paris, an experience I still remember with wonder and gratitude. I always felt that school was connected to real life, and that what we learned extended far beyond exams.”

This philosophy also shaped Al Malki's understanding of success. At QAD, achievement was never tied solely to talent, but also to perseverance, research, and problem-solving.“In math class, we were not allowed to move to the next step until we had reached the solution ourselves,” she explains.“That taught me to always search for solutions rather than focus on obstacles.”