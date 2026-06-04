Marjane Satrapi, 'Persepolis' Director, Dies At 56

MENAFN - USA Art News) Marjane Satrapi, the Iranian-born French artist who turned exile, memory, and political defiance into a singular body of work, has died at 56.

Her family said she died“of sadness” a little more than a year after the death of her husband, Mattias Ripa, the Swedish producer, actor, and screenwriter who died on April 8, 2025. In the weeks before her death, posts on Satrapi's Instagram page echoed that loss in stark terms:“For I Lost the love of my life.”

Satrapi was best known internationally for Persepolis, the autobiographical graphic novel and animated film that made her one of the most recognizable cultural figures to emerge from contemporary comics. The film adaptation, which she co-wrote and co-directed with Vincent Paronnaud, premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and shared the Jury Prize with Carlos Reygadas's Silent Light. It went on to draw more than a million admissions in France alone, win best first film at the César Awards, and earn an Oscar nomination for best animated feature. Satrapi became the first woman nominated in that category.

The work's force came from its perspective. Persepolis follows Satrapi's childhood in post-revolutionary Iran, where she grew up in a leftist, upper-middle-class family that opposed the monarchy of the last shah and was later targeted after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Her paternal uncle, Anoosh, was executed and buried in an unmarked grave at Evin Prison. As a teenager, Satrapi ran afoul of the morality police, and her parents sent her to the Lycée Français de Vienne in Austria at 14. She later returned to Iran, earned a master's degree in visual communication at Islamic Azad University, married Reza, and eventually moved back to Europe, settling in France in the early 1990s. She became a French citizen in 2006.

France became the place where Satrapi's voice reached full clarity. Beginning in 2000, L'Association published Persepolis in four volumes in Paris. Translated into English in two volumes in 2003 and 2004, the book became an international phenomenon, selling more than a million copies and appearing in more than 25 languages.

Satrapi continued to move between comics and cinema. She and Paronnaud reunited for Chicken With Plums, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and won the Angoulême Best Comic Book Award in 2005. She later directed La bande des Jotas, The Voices, starring Ryan Reynolds, Anna Kendrick, and Gemma Arterton, Radioactive, starring Rosamund Pike, and Dear Paris, starring Monica Bellucci, which premiered at the Torino Film Festival in 2024. In January 2025, she declined France's Légion d'honneur. Her public support for Iranian protest movements, including Woman, Life, Freedom, underscored how closely her art remained tied to politics. Satrapi leaves behind a body of work that made private memory feel urgently public.