Trump To Divert $90 M. In National Park Revenue To D.C. Projects

MENAFN - USA Art News) National Park Entry Fees Are Funding Washington Projects as Parks Face a $24 Billion Backlog

At least $90 million in entrance fees collected at national parks including Yellowstone and Yosemite has been redirected to projects in Washington, D.C. according to National Park Service documents reviewed by the Washington Post. The spending is tied to the 250th anniversary of American independence and includes a $1.6 million fireworks display, more than five times the event's usual budget, as well as a $76 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and other fountains.

The shift has drawn sharp criticism from park advocates, who argue that revenue generated by visitors should help maintain the system that produced it. The national park system is already facing a $24 billion backlog of deferred maintenance and infrastructure repairs, a figure that has become central to debates over how federal dollars are allocated.

Ed Stierli, senior director for the Mid-Atlantic region at the National Parks Conservation Association, said the fees were meant to support parks nationwide rather than be concentrated in one place. He also raised concerns about the pace and transparency of the capital work in Washington, saying the administration has not shown that it considered multiple bids for the projects.

The Interior Department, which oversees the National Park Service, said the administration is addressing deferred maintenance while exploring other revenue sources, including park pass sales and endowment funds. Katie Martin, a department spokesperson, said contracts are awarded through legitimate procurement processes.

The White House has also advanced a new helipad for Marine One helicopters on the South Lawn, a project that has prompted safety concerns because landing vehicles there could risk setting the lawn on fire. The administration has not disclosed how the project will be fully funded.

Another $716,000 in park entry fees has been redirected to the relocation and restoration of a statue of Caesar Rodney in Washington's Freedom Plaza. The broader pattern suggests a striking reordering of priorities: money collected to preserve the national park system is now helping finance a slate of capital projects in the capital itself.