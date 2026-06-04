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Ukraine Uses AI Drones In Its Attacks On Russian Supply Lines


2026-06-04 11:04:54
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ukraine is intensifying efforts to disrupt Russian military supply networks in occupied territories, aided by a new generation of AI-powered drones that are extending the reach and precision of its attacks, according to military analysts.

Away from Ukraine's use of AI in warfare, the technology is also being leveraged by companies like Core AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHAI) in industries like...

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