Former CIA Operative Goes On Trial On Gold Theft Charges

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A former high-level Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative accused of stealing hundreds of gold bars valued at over $40 million is set to appear in court this week after a Virginia judge postponed his initial hearing. David Rush, who previously held an executive-level position in the agency, remains in custody following his arrest.

Rush was arrested on May 19 and denied bond. A detention hearing is now scheduled for June 5 as the investigation continues. This case is likely to be fascinating to all interested in the gold industry, including firms like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) that extract gold from the ground and sell it on international markets from where it...

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