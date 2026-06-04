Younis And Al-Hadi Shine As Al Shaqab Showjumping League Finale Begins

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Al Shaqab Showjumping League Finals began at the Longines Indoor Arena yesterday, bringing together riders from across the region for the decisive three-day conclusion to the season.

In Al Shaqab Champions 140cm class, Canada's Rami Younis claimed victory aboard Mauran S with a faultless round in 72.62 seconds. Qatar's Sultan Salem al-Naemi finished second on Gannan de La Luce in 76.09 seconds, while Abdulrahman Mohammed al-Saaq secured third place riding Curt Lele in 77.74 seconds.

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alasaker placed fourth aboard Cassiano II with four faults in 68.09 seconds, while Qatar's Ibrahim Yousef Almahmoud completed the top five on Qataro van het Texelhof with four faults in 73.70 seconds.

Ahmed Khaled al-Hemaidi, Legacy and Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab, presented the awards to the podium winners.

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Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi, Event Director of the Al Shaqab League, awarded the top six finishers of the Youth Champions 130cm class.

The Youth Champions 130cm class was won by Saudi Arabia's Khaled al-Hadi aboard Capoen, who stopped the clock at 53.78 seconds without penalties. Kuwait's Madhy Alkhamees astride Caheelahde Beaufour was second in 55.04 seconds, narrowly ahead of Qatar's Ibrahim Yousef Almahmoud and Perle Van Dorperheidein 55.34 seconds.

Al-Hadi also took fourth place on Carlton de Sauvageonn in 55.91 seconds, while Sultan Salem al-Naemi finished fifth aboard Cethys de Vernay in 59.46 seconds Sanad al-Nuaimi, Event Director of the, Al Shaqab League awarded the winners.

The Introductory 1 40cm class included 39 participants, with Ali Mohammed Alawi taking victory on Currabawn Shadow after finishing closest to the optimum time with a score of 0/-0.06.

Lujain Ibrahim and Coco Chanel SB placed second on 0/0.11, while Salma Khalifa al-Sarami and Zorro Z were third on 0/0.25. Abdullah Ahmad al-Naser riding Vegas finished fourth on 0/-0.36, followed by Hamza Mohammed al-Attiyah and Violet in fifth on 0/-0.44.

Ahmed Khaled al-Hemaidi, Legacy and Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab, honoured the winners.

Qatari riders swept the top five places in the Introductory 80cm class, with Ahmad Khalid al-Muraikhi emerging victorious aboard Anyway II finishing closest to the optimum time with a score of 0/-0.02.

Salman Faisal al-Marri and Soul Rebel placed second on 0/-0.06, while Ghanim Thamer al-Maadadi and Kroaat Van Orchid's were third on 0/-0.08. Abdulla Saoud al-Khater riding Senna Lafont secured fourth place on 0/-0.11, with Rouda Ali al-Naama and Koncordia VE rounding out the top five on 0/-0.21.

Competition resumes on Friday with the 60cm introductory class, the Amateur class (100cm) with QR15,000 in prize money, the Future Champions class (110cm) with QR20,000 at stake and the Junior Champions class (120cm) with QR35,000.

The final day on Saturday will feature the Youth Champions class (135cm) for QR45,000, alongside the Amateur (105cm), Future Champions (115cm) and Junior Champions (125cm) divisions before the season concludes with the Al Shaqab Champions class (145cm), which will again offer QR70,000 in prize money.

Organised by Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, the league has become a leading platform for the development of showjumping in Qatar and the wider region.

Al Shaqab Equestrian Showjumping