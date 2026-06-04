Qatar Eye Knockout Stage Berth In Balanced Group At FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Four years ago, Qatar entered the FIFA World Cup carrying the weight of a nation and the expectations that accompanied more than a decade of investment in football.

Instead of a fairy-tale home tournament, they endured a harsh reality check, becoming the first host nation in World Cup history to lose all three group-stage matches.

The disappointment of 2022 remains a defining chapter in Qatar's football story, but it is no longer the only one.

Since then, the Asian champions have quietly rebuilt their credentials. They retained the AFC Asian Cup title in 2024, confirming that their 2019 triumph was no one-off achievement, and secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup on merit rather than through automatic host status.

Drawn in Group B alongside Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar find themselves in what many regard as one of the tournament's most balanced sections. There are no overwhelming favourites, but equally no easy matches. Advancement to the knockout rounds would represent a significant milestone for Julen Lopetegui's side.

To achieve that, Qatar must overcome three opponents with very different strengths - a Swiss side renowned for consistency, a Canadian team buoyed by home support and growing confidence, and a Bosnian squad blending veteran experience with emerging talent.

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After going unbeaten in qualifying, Switzerland have reason to believe 2026 can be their breakthrough World Cup.

Resurgent Swiss seek breakthrough World Cup

Switzerland enter the tournament as the highest-ranked and most established side in Group B, carrying a reputation for reliability that has made them one of Europe's most consistent performers over the past decade.

The Swiss are appearing at their sixth consecutive World Cup and have become experts at navigating qualification campaigns and group stages. Their challenge has come afterwards. Five times in their last six World Cup appearances they have reached the round of 16 only to fall short, creating a frustrating pattern they are desperate to break.

Confidence, however, is high. Murat Yakin's side enjoyed an impressive Euro 2024 campaign and have remained unbeaten in competitive matches since late 2024. Defensively they are among the most difficult teams to break down, conceding only two goals throughout qualifying.

Captain Granit Xhaka remains the team's leader and driving force in midfield, while defender Manuel Akanji anchors a disciplined back line. In attack, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Dan Ndoye and Noah Okafor provide pace and versatility, while emerging talent Johan Manzambi adds youthful excitement.

Switzerland will likely view progression from Group B as the minimum expectation. For Qatar, opening their campaign against the Swiss in Santa Clara could prove pivotal. A positive result would immediately alter the complexion of the group, while defeat would place additional pressure on the remaining matches.

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Alphonso Davies remains the face of Canadian football, though recurring injuries have created uncertainty around his fitness heading into the tournament.

Canada target memorable World Cup on home soil

Co-hosts Canada return to the World Cup determined to build on the momentum generated by their qualification for Qatar 2022, which ended a 36-year absence from football's biggest stage. Although they lost all three matches four years ago, the experience proved transformative for a generation of Canadian players now entering their prime.

Under American coach Jesse Marsch, Canada have become one of CONCACAF's most dynamic teams. Their run to the Copa America semi-finals in 2024 demonstrated growing maturity and suggested they are capable of competing with established football nations.

The squad boasts genuine star power. Alphonso Davies remains the face of Canadian football, though recurring injuries have created uncertainty around his fitness heading into the tournament. If fully fit, the Bayern Munich defender's pace and attacking threat make him one of the most influential full-backs in world football.

Alongside him is Juventus striker Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer and primary goal threat. Winger Tajon Buchanan adds pace and creativity, having emerged as one of Canada's standout performers at the previous World Cup.

Playing in front of home crowds in Toronto and Vancouver provides Canada with a significant advantage. Their meeting with Qatar in Vancouver could ultimately determine which team joins Switzerland in the race for the knockout rounds.

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Bosnia & Herzegovina arrive at the World Cup as perhaps the least predictable side in Group B.

Bosnia blend experience with a new generation

Bosnia & Herzegovina arrive at the World Cup as perhaps the least predictable side in the group.

Their route to North America was dramatic, overcoming Wales and Italy through playoff victories to secure only the country's second World Cup appearance after debuting in Brazil in 2014.

At the centre of their story remains veteran striker Edin Dzeko. Now 40, Bosnia's all-time leading scorer continues to defy age and remains the team's emotional and tactical focal point. One of only two survivors from the 2014 squad, Dzeko provides invaluable experience to a group increasingly shaped by younger talent.

Among the emerging stars is 18-year-old winger Kerim Alajbegovic, whose performances during the playoffs announced him as one of Bosnia's brightest prospects. Playmaker Esmir Bajraktarevic and newly eligible midfielder Ermin Mahmic further highlight the fresh talent coming through the system.

Manager Sergej Barbarez has assembled a squad that balances veteran leadership with youthful enthusiasm. That combination makes Bosnia difficult to assess. While they lack the pedigree of Switzerland or the home advantage enjoyed by Canada, they possess enough quality to trouble any opponent in the group.

Qatar's final group match against Bosnia in Seattle could potentially become a decisive encounter, particularly if qualification remains in the balance.

Group B Squads

Canada

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace), Dayne St Clair (Inter Miami)

Defenders: Moise Bombito (OGC Nice), Derek Cornelius (Olympique de Marseille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire)

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal ), Mathieu Choiniere (LAFC), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Ismael Kone (U.S. Sassuolo Calcio), Liam Millar (Hull City), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC)

Forwards: Jonathan David (Juventus), Promise David (Union Saint-Gilloise), Cyle Larin (Mallorca), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal)

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj (St Pauli), Martin Zlomislic (Rijeka), Osman Hadzikic (Slaven Belupo)

Defenders: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta), Amar Dedic (Benfica), Nihad Mujakic (Gaziantep), Nikola Katic (Schalke 04), Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo), Stjepan Radeljic (Rijeka), Dennis Hadzikadunic (Sampdoria), Nidal Celik (Lens)

Midfielders: Amir Hadziahmetovic (Hull City), Ivan Sunjic (Pafos), Ivan Basic (Astana), Dzenis Burnic (Karlsruher SC), Ermin Mahmic (Slovan Liberec), Benjamin Tahirovic (Brondby), Amar Memic (Viktoria Plzen), Armin Gigovic (Young Boys), Kerim Alajbegovic (RB Salzburg), Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Ermedin Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart), Jovo Lukic (Universitatea Cluj), Samed Bazdar (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Haris Tabakovic (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Edin Dzeko (Schalke 04)

Qatar

Goalkeepers: Salah Zakaria, Mahmoud Abunada, Meshaal Barsham

Defenders: Hashmi Hussein, Ayoub Alawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laaye, Lucas Mendes, Sultan Al-Brake, Homam Al-Amin

Midfielders: Mohammed Al-Manai, Jassem Jaber, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo

Forwards: Tahseen Mohammed, Edmilson Junior, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Mohammed Muntari, Youssef Abdulrazzaq, Ahmed Alaa, Hassan Al-Haydos, Ahmed Al-Janahi

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller (Young Boys Bern), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan), Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart), Miro Muheim (Hamburg), Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), Silvan Widmer (Mainz)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Pisa), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys Bern), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (AC Milan), Johan Manzambi (Freiburg), Fabian Rieder (Augsburg), Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas (both Sevilla), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Denis Zakaria (Monaco)

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Breel Embolo (Stade Rennais), Cedric Itten (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Leeds United).