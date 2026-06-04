Qatar, UAE Discuss Strengthening Co-Operation In Municipal Affairs

HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah met yesterday with ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar Saeed Abdullah al-Qamzi to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral co-operation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest. The discussions focused on advancing co-operation in municipal and related sectors, reflecting the continued commitment of both countries to deepening ties and promoting shared interests. The meeting forms part of ongoing engagement between Doha and Abu Dhabi aimed at expanding co-operation and reinforcing bilateral relations across a range of fields. (QNA)