How Social Media Is Reshaping Qatar's Food Business Landscape

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As food lovers in Qatar increasingly turn to digital channels for dining recommendations and new culinary experiences, businesses are investing more in branding, presentation and customer engagement to stand out in a competitive market.

For Michelle Alcazar, social media has been instrumental in transforming a home-based venture into a thriving business. What began as homemade doughnuts shared with friends and family has grown into All About Doughnuts, an online bakery she co-founded with Qatari partner Aisha al-Ali in 2021.

Their success reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour, with social media playing a key role in influencing purchasing decisions and helping businesses connect with customers.

"People now spend more time on social media and are heavily influenced by online content creators when deciding what to buy or try," Alcazar told Gulf Times.

Since launching the business, she has seen firsthand how digital platforms have changed the way consumers discover products and interact with brands. Her experience mirrors trends highlighted in Qatar's National E-Commerce Roadmap, which underscores the growing role of digital channels in connecting businesses and consumers. DataReportal's latest findings on Qatar also point to widespread social media use across the country.

For food and beverage businesses, social media has evolved beyond a marketing tool. Recommendations from influencers, food bloggers and everyday users increasingly shape dining preferences and purchasing decisions, while visually appealing content helps brands reach wider audiences.

The impact is particularly evident in the food sector, where products can quickly gain attention through photos and videos shared online. From artisanal pastries and speciality coffees to gourmet burgers and elaborate desserts, eye-catching offerings often generate engagement that translates into sales.

Alcazar said consumers today are looking for more than just quality products.

"As a home business owner, I noticed that customers value not only the quality of the product but also the experience, presentation, online presence and personal connection with the seller," she said.

Digital platforms have also created opportunities for entrepreneurs to build customer bases around niche products and specialised concepts. Alcazar said she has observed a rise in home-based and small-scale businesses, particularly among people seeking to turn hobbies and passions into commercial ventures.

"As a home business owner selling artisan doughnuts, I personally witnessed how more individuals became interested in turning their passions and hobbies into businesses," she said. "The online market became more active, creative and diverse compared to before."

Her observations echo findings from a Qatar Development Bank study on home-based businesses, which identified growing interest in sectors such as food production, catering and speciality products. The study found that digital tools and social media platforms have expanded opportunities for entrepreneurs to build brands and connect directly with customers.

Consumer expectations have evolved as well. Research on online food-ordering behaviour in Qatar suggests that convenience, accessibility and ease of ordering are among the factors influencing customer satisfaction. Those trends accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when consumers became accustomed to digital interactions and delivery services.

Alcazar believes those behavioural changes have endured. "Customers appreciate being able to order from home quickly and easily, especially for food and speciality items," she said. "There is also a greater openness toward trying new products and supporting small or home-based businesses."

While digital platforms have opened new opportunities, they have also intensified competition. Businesses now compete not only on product quality and price but also on their ability to capture attention and remain visible in increasingly crowded online spaces.

Standing out has become far more challenging than it was five years ago, Alcazar said.

"Many people now offer a wide range of products and services, especially within the food industry. Businesses now need to focus not only on product quality, but also on branding, customer engagement, presentation and consistency in order to stand out."

QATAR digital marketplace food & beverage