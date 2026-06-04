Qatar Engages With Partners For De-Escalation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a telephone conversation yesterday with HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Lebanon.

At the start of the call, Aoun conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, wishing him good health and continued prosperity for Qatar. The prime minister relayed HH the Amir's greetings to the Lebanese president and expressed wishes for Lebanon's continued progress and stability.

The discussions focused on co-operation between Qatar and Lebanon and explored ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. The two sides also reviewed recent developments in Lebanon.

The prime minister reiterated Qatar's condemnation of ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, describing them as a dangerous escalation, a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a breach of international humanitarian law.

He also reaffirmed Qatar's support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region.

The prime minister further underscored Doha's longstanding support for Lebanon, reiterating Qatar's commitment to the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The prime minister also received a phone call from Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Badr Abdelatty.

They discussed co-operation between the two countries, along with ways to support and strengthen it. It also discussed mediation efforts between the US and Iran.

The call also addressed coordinating efforts to support mediation aimed at reducing escalation, which contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

The prime minister voiced the need for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.

The prime minister also received a phone call from Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them. The mediation efforts between US and Iran also came under discussion.

The call also addressed coordinating efforts to support mediation aimed at reducing escalation, which contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

The prime minister held a telephone conversation yesterday with Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen.

The conversation focused on strengthening co-operation between Doha and Amsterdam and discussed the Pakistan-led mediation efforts involving the US and Iran. The two sides also addressed broader international initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.

The prime minister said successful mediation could help pave the way for a lasting agreement that would prevent a renewed escalation and contribute to greater regional security and stability.

The discussion comes amid continued diplomatic activity by regional and international actors seeking to reduce tensions and encourage a negotiated resolution to disputes involving Washington and Tehran.

The prime minister also received a telephone call from Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis to discuss bilateral relations and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions.

They reviewed co-operation between Qatar and Greece and explored ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The ministers also discussed Pakistan's mediation efforts between the US and Iran, and on coordinating support for mediation efforts designed to reduce escalation and help reinforce regional security. (QNA)

Qatar regional de-escalation diplomacy