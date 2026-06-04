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AEG Advances Opportunity For HBCU Interns During L.A. Summit Week Programming

AEG Advances Opportunity For HBCU Interns During L.A. Summit Week Programming


2026-06-04 11:01:36
(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program's (EICOP) HBCU in LA Summit Week, AEG, the leading sports and live entertainment company, hosted more than 40 interns from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at its L.A. LIVE campus on May 29, 2026.

The event brought industry talent and executives from AEG and across the entertainment sector together and offered students a chance to participate in panel discussions, mentoring sessions and learn first-hand about jobs in the sports and live event industry.

The day kicked off with lunch at L.A. LIVE where students were able to meet AEG employees representing the Talent Acquisition team, Black Equity Employee Network Group and Goldenvoice Black. Afterwards the students received a behind-the-scenes tour of Crypto Arena and concluded with a networking session with various AEG business units and EICOP partners at Peacock Theater.

The Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program is a non-profit educational arts workforce development organization, dedicated to educating, training, and recruiting the best and brightest student leaders from our nation's Historically Black Colleges, Universities and other Minority Serving Institutions for careers across all aspects of the entertainment, music, sports, gaming and tech industries. Click here to learn more about the organization.

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