ARPA-H Honored For Driving Breakthrough Innovation In Healthy Indoor Air

MENAFN - 3BL) WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /3BL/ - The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) today honored the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) with a Leadership in Innovation Award recognizing the agency's pioneering efforts to bridge innovation, public health and the built environment through breakthrough research and development (R&D) in healthy indoor air.

“Americans spend 90% of their lives indoors, breathing air that can be two to five times more polluted than what's outside, yet federal investment in indoor air quality has never matched the scale of the problem,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA.“ARPA-H is changing that. BREATHE and PRO-MICROBE represent the kind of bold, patient-centered innovation that millions of Americans living with asthma and allergies have been waiting for, and AAFA is proud to recognize ARPA-H for this important work.”

The award honors ARPA-H for its groundbreaking work through its BREATHE and PRO-MICROBE programs - two bold R&D initiatives helping to revolutionize how indoor environments are understood, monitored and optimized to protect and enhance human health. Together, the programs are advancing next-generation technologies designed to continuously measure indoor air quality, estimate health risks in real time and support interventions that promote cleaner, healthier indoor environments.

“Optimizing our buildings for health is one of the single greatest public health opportunities of our time,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of IWBI.“We are excited to recognize ARPA-H for serving as a massive accelerant to meet this moment. Their groundbreaking work is driving the market to transform indoor air quality to not only prevent airborne illness, but actively extend human health span, boost cognitive performance and deliver well-being at scale.”

By accelerating innovations that can help prevent illness, improve well-being and enhance longevity, the ARPA-H programs hold enormous promise for children with asthma and allergies, adults with COPD, hospitalized patients and other vulnerable populations. The initiatives are also helping position the United States as a global leader in the rapidly expanding healthy buildings sector - driving innovation that supports human performance, productivity, resilience and long-term economic competitiveness.

“It is well understood across the building sector that operations and maintenance have a significant impact on the health, safety and productivity of building occupants throughout the built environment,” said Michael V. Geary, CAE, President and CEO of IFMA.“We congratulate ARPA-H and thank them for their leadership in advancing tools and research that are invaluable to facility managers around the globe.”

The award was presented to ARPA-H leadership today during ARPA-H's Healthy Buildings Demo Day in Washington, D.C., where project awardees showcased hands-on demonstrations highlighting cutting-edge innovations aimed at transforming indoor air quality, advancing healthier buildings and strengthening public health.

“We estimate poor indoor air quality drives over $180 billion in healthcare costs each year in this country. That's unacceptable,” said ARPA-H Director Alicia Jackson, Ph.D.“That massive impact on the American people demands an innovative, flexible solution we can roll out in years-not decades. With BREATHE and PRO-MICROBE, ARPA-H is redefining what's possible in the built environment to protect every American from respiratory illnesses and the respiratory effects of chronic conditions.”

“Parents shouldn't have to send their kids to school worrying the environment could exacerbate asthma, and patients shouldn't have to enter a hospital just to leave with a new airborne illness,” said ARPA-H BREATHE and PRO-MICROBE Program Manager Jessica Green, Ph.D.“I'm incredibly proud of the rapid progress our awardees have made. We are headed toward a new era in indoor air quality that will translate to healthier kids, safer patients, dramatic cost savings, and far greater peace of mind.”

About the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and improving the quality of life for people affected by asthma and allergic diseases through support, advocacy, education, and research. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the first asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa and kidswithfoodallergies.

About the International Facility Management Association

Founded in 1980, the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is the world's largest, most widely recognized association for facility management (FM) professionals. Supporting more than 25,000 members in 140 countries, IFMA's Vision is to lead the future of the built environment to make the world a better place. IFMA is a key contributor to the development of international FM standards and works with decision makers to inform FM-related policy. IFMA provides career resources and continuing education, offers three industry-respected credentials, maintains the largest repository of FM-related content on the web and hosts year-round global events. Learn more at ifma.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

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