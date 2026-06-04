Secretary Rubio's Conversation With Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz to reaffirm the United States' unwavering commitment to support Bolivia's democracy and the Paz Administration as it rebuilds the country after 20 years of failed socialist policies. The two leaders discussed the current situation in Bolivia and shared priorities for advancing security and stability across our region. The Secretary noted the United States is ramping up emergency assistance and logistics operations support in Bolivia to help those facing acute food and medical shortages due to illegal roadblocks intended to destabilize Bolivian society. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed that the Trump Administration will continue to stand with Bolivia as it works toward stability, security, and a better future for all Bolivians.