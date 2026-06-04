Sanctions On Cuban Actors Responsible For Subversive Anti-American Activities Fact Sheet

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State is designating five entities and five individuals as part of the Trump Administration's comprehensive push to end the Cuban regime's decades-long campaign of political, ideological, and institutional warfare against the United States and to hold accountable those who sustain its operations and profit from the Cuban people's oppression.

The Cuban regime continues to demonstrate that it prioritizes the exportation of radical left-wing violence through its malign influence networks and the enrichment of the regime over the well-being of the Cuban people. These sanctions are designed to hold international actors supporting the Cuban regime accountable. Foreign banks and companies providing services to those designated are at risk of sanctions and should freeze those activities. The Trump Administration will continue to target the Cuban regime's subversive network, those who enable its subversive operations, and those who profit while the Cuban people suffer.

All Department of State targets designated today have been designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14404, which authorizes sanctions on persons determined to meet specified criteria related to repression in Cuba and threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

Taking Action Against the Cuban Regime

The following entities associated with developing, implementing, and funding the Cuban regime's violent revolutionary network are being designated:

MINFAR is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(F) of E.O. 14404 for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Cuba. MINFAR is the government ministry in charge of the Cuban military.

ICAP is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(F) of E.O. 14404 for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Cuba. ICAP is a Cuban organization founded by Fidel Castro in 1960 that supports Cuban intelligence and counterintelligence activities.

Amistur Cuba SA is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2 (a)(i)(B) of E.O. 14404 for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, ICAP, an entity designated pursuant to E.O. 14404 for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Cuba.

CDR is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2 (a)(i)(B) of E.O. 14404 for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of Cuba. CDR is under the direction of the MINISTRY OF INTERIOR OF CUBA, which was previously designated for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Cuba, and is a fundamental pillar of Cuba's state oppressive security apparatus.

Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba (MINFAR)Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP)Amistur Cuba SACommittees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR)

The following regime-aligned elites and their family members are being designated:

DIAZ-CANEL is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2 (a)(i)(E) of E.O. 14404 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of Cuba. DIAZ-CANEL is the President of Cuba.

LIS CUESTA PERAZA is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(I) of E.O. 14404 for being an adult family member of a person designated pursuant to this order. LIS CUESTA PERAZA is the spouse of DIAZ-CANEL.

MANUEL ANIDO CUESTA is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(I) of E.O. 14404 for being an adult family member of a person designated pursuant to this order. MANUEL ANIDO CUESTA is LIS CUESTA PERAZA's son and DIAZ-CANEL's stepson.

ALEJANDRO CASTRO ESPIN is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(B) of E.O. 14404 for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of Cuba. ALEJANDRO CASTRO ESPIN is the former head of the Cuban intelligence services and the son of Raul Modesto Castro Ruz.

RAUL ALEJANDRO CASTRO CALIS is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(I) of E.O. 14404 for being an adult family member of a person designated pursuant to this order. RAUL ALEJANDRO CASTRO CALIS is the son of ALEJANDRO CASTRO ESPIN.

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (DIAZ-CANEL)Lis Cuesta PerazaManuel Anido CuestaAlejandro Castro EspinRaul Alejandro Castro CalisDepriving Revenue to the Cuban Regime

The following entity, responsible for generating revenue for the Cuban regime, is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in or having operated in the metals and mining sector of the Cuban economy:

MINERA LA VICTORIA S.A., which is a Cuban gold mining joint venture created by Australia-based entity Antilles Gold Ltd and Cuban SOE Geominera SA.

Minera la Victoria SASanctions Implications

As a result of today's sanctions-related actions, and in accordance with Executive Order 14404 of May 1, 2026,“Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to U.S. National Security and Foreign Policy,” all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Additionally, all entities that are owned individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

All transactions and dealings by U.S. persons or persons within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Foreign persons that engage in transactions with persons designated pursuant to E.O. 14404-or that operate in the energy, defense and related materiel, metals and mining, financial services, or security sector of the Cuban economy, as identified in E.O. 14404-are themselves at risk of sanctions. Non-U.S. persons, including foreign financial institutions, should proceed with caution in any dealings with a party sanctioned under this authority. Actions to return assets to a sanctioned party or transfer them to another jurisdiction for potential use by the target could expose non-U.S. persons to significant sanctions risk. All property and interests in property of persons that are blocked pursuant to the Cuban Assets Control Regulations (CACR) continue to be blocked. The CACR prohibits persons subject to U.S. jurisdiction from dealing in property in which Cuba or a Cuban national has an interest, unless authorized or exempt.

The power and integrity of U.S. government sanctions derive not only from the U.S. government's ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.

Petitions for removal from the SDN List may be sent to: .... Petitioners may also refer to the Department of State's Delisting Guidance page.