Americans Lost $3.5 Billion To Impersonation Scams Last Year-What To Say When A Caller Claims To Be From Your Bank

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Scams are a huge money-suck. In fact, Americans lost $3.5 billion to impersonation scams alone last year. You pick up the phone, you hear someone say that they are from your bank, and your knee-jerk reaction is to cooperate. No one wants trouble with the bank or the chance of losing access to their money. The trouble is that scammers are more sophisticated. Modern criminals can even spoof your bank's real phone number, making the call appear legitimate on caller ID.

However, saying the right things can save you a lot of trouble. If you suspect an impersonation scam, these eight lines could stop scammers in their tracks.

1.“Can I Have Your Name and Employee ID Number?”

The first thing you should do is ask for identifying information. Legitimate bank representatives typically have no problem providing their name, department, and employee identification number. Scammers often stumble when asked for specific details because they rely on urgency rather than verification. Even if the caller provides information, do not assume it is genuine. Think of this question as a way to gather information before independently verifying the call.

2.“I'm Going to Hang Up and Call the Bank Directly.”

This may be the most powerful sentence you can use. Consumer protection experts consistently recommend ending the call and contacting the bank through a trusted phone number found on your debit card, credit card, or official bank website. A legitimate bank employee will understand and support this decision. A scammer, on the other hand, will often try to keep you on the line. If the caller objects to you hanging up, that is a major red flag.

3.“I Don't Share Personal Information on Incoming Calls.”

One of the primary goals of a bank impersonation scam is to collect sensitive information. The caller may ask for your account number, online banking password, Social Security number, debit card PIN, or a one-time verification code. Legitimate banks generally do not ask customers to provide full credentials during unsolicited phone calls. Calmly stating that you do not share personal information on incoming calls immediately puts you back in control of the conversation. It also prevents you from revealing information that could lead to account theft.

4.“What Department Are You Calling From?”

This question forces the caller to provide details that can later be verified. Real bank employees typically identify their department clearly, whether it is fraud prevention, customer service, or loan servicing. Scammers often use vague descriptions because they are not actually connected to a financial institution. If the answer sounds unclear or inconsistent, treat it as a warning sign. You can then contact the bank yourself and ask whether that department attempted to reach you.

5.“Please Note That I Will Verify This Independently.”

Fraudsters rely on emotional reactions and quick decisions. By stating your intention to verify the information independently, you immediately remove the urgency from the situation. Legitimate financial institutions encourage customers to take precautions against fraud. Scammers frequently become pushy when they realize their target is slowing down the conversation. The moment someone pressures you to act immediately, your suspicion level should increase dramatically.

6.“I'm Not Authorizing Any Transfers or Payments.”

A growing number of bank impersonation scams involve convincing victims to move money to a so-called“safe account.” The caller claims your account has been compromised and instructs you to transfer funds immediately. In reality, the money is being sent directly to criminals. Banks do not ask customers to move money to protect it from fraud. Clearly stating that you will not authorize transfers during an unsolicited call can stop the scam in its tracks.

7.“I Don't Trust Caller ID Alone.”

Many people assume a call displaying their bank's name must be legitimate. Unfortunately, caller ID spoofing technology allows scammers to make almost any name or number appear on your screen. Federal regulators repeatedly warn consumers that caller ID cannot be relied upon as proof of identity. Mentioning that you verify callers regardless of what appears on your phone demonstrates smart skepticism. This simple mindset can prevent countless fraud attempts.

8.“This Conversation Is Over.”

Sometimes the best response is the shortest one. If the caller becomes aggressive, threatening, or refuses to answer basic questions, end the conversation immediately. Scammers often use fear tactics, claiming your account will be frozen or that fraudulent transactions are happening right now. Legitimate banks follow established procedures and do not pressure customers into making snap decisions. Hanging up is not rude. It is often the safest financial decision you can make.

Your Strongest Defense Is Refusing to Panic

Every successful bank impersonation scam depends on one thing: getting the victim to react before thinking. The safest response is always to slow down, ask questions, and verify the information independently. Remember that scammers can fake phone numbers, use convincing scripts, and even reference real financial institutions. Your bank wants you to be cautious, not compliant. When a caller claims to be from your bank, the smartest move is often to hang up and call back using a trusted number you found yourself.

Have you ever received a suspicious call from someone claiming to be your bank? What did you do, and what advice would you give others? Share your experience in the comments below.