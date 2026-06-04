The Property-Tax Deferral Quietly Offered In Oregon And Minnesota

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The average U.S. homeowner pays approximately $3,119 to $4,427 annually in property taxes, with a national average effective tax rate of about 0.99% to 1.02% of a home's assessed value. However, as home values continue to rise, tax bills often increase too. Seniors living on a fixed income often have trouble paying these property taxes without some kind of assistance. As a result, most states have something on the books to help alleviate some of the tax burden on older Americans.

Oregon and Minnesota both have property tax deferral programs that do just that. Unfortunately, these programs often go unnoticed because seniors aren't properly educated on their options. Here's what you need to know about what's available in these two states.

What Is a Property Tax Deferral Program?

A property tax deferral program allows eligible homeowners to postpone paying some or all of their property taxes. Instead of the homeowner making the payment, the state pays the taxes on their behalf and places a lien against the property. The deferred taxes, along with any applicable interest, are typically repaid when the home is sold, transferred, or no longer qualifies for the program.

Oregon's Program Is Designed Primarily for Seniors

Oregon has one of the country's most established property tax deferral programs for older homeowners. Eligible residents who are at least 62 years old and meet income and ownership requirements may qualify for the state's Senior and Disabled Property Tax Deferral Program. Under the program, the state pays property taxes to the county while recording a lien against the property. Homeowners continue living in their homes and retain ownership rights while taxes are deferred.

Minnesota Offers Similar Relief Through Tax Deferral

Minnesota also provides a property tax deferral option for qualifying senior homeowners. The state's Senior Citizens Property Tax Deferral Program allows eligible participants to reduce their annual property tax burden significantly. Instead of paying the full tax amount, homeowners generally pay a smaller percentage of their household income toward property taxes, while the state covers the remaining balance. The deferred amount becomes a lien that is repaid later under program rules.

Eligibility Requirements Matter More Than Many Realize

Not every homeowner will qualify for a property tax deferral program. Both Oregon and Minnesota have age, residency, income, and homeownership requirements that applicants must satisfy. Some programs also consider home equity levels or require the property to be the applicant's primary residence. Even if you meet the age requirement, exceeding income thresholds could affect eligibility. Carefully reviewing program guidelines before applying can prevent surprises and help determine whether the benefit fits your financial situation.

Deferred Taxes Eventually Have To Be Repaid

It is easy to confuse a property tax deferral program with a property tax exemption or tax freeze. Exemptions reduce or eliminate a portion of the tax bill permanently, while deferrals postpone payment until a later date.

The distinction matters because deferred taxes remain a financial obligation tied to the property. Homeowners should evaluate both short-term benefits and long-term costs before enrolling. In many situations, a deferral makes sense, but it should be viewed as a financial planning tool rather than free money.

A Little-Known Tool That Could Help Seniors Stay Home Longer

For many retirees, rising property taxes can feel just as challenging as rising grocery prices or healthcare costs. Programs like the property tax deferral program offered in Oregon and Minnesota provide another option for homeowners who need financial flexibility while remaining in their homes. While deferred taxes must eventually be repaid, the immediate cash-flow benefits can be substantial for those on fixed incomes. You just need to take the time to understand how your state's programs might benefit your situation.

Have rising property taxes affected your retirement budget, and would you consider using a property tax deferral program to stay in your home longer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.