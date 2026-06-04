MENAFN - PR Urgent) > LemSubs publishes its 2026 Subscription Tracker Report reviewing 14 tools, highlighting subscription waste and positioning manual tracking as a clearer alternative.

LemSubs, built by LemStudio, has released its 2026 Subscription Tracker Report. It's a pretty blunt look at how subscription tools stack up, and how messy recurring spending has become across both personal and business use.

The report pulls together findings from 14 subscription management platforms and compares how they handle tracking, visibility, and control across different user needs.

Subscriptions are everywhere now, and most people are not really keeping track of them properly. Streaming, SaaS, insurance, memberships. It adds up quietly in the background until it suddenly doesn't.

The report points out that users often lose sight of what is actually active, especially when services renew automatically or sit unused for months.

Deepak Shukla, founder and CEO of LemSubs, put it simply:“Most people are not trying to overspend. They just lose track over time, and it snowballs without them noticing.”

The report evaluates 14 widely used subscription tracking tools, judging them on things like accuracy, renewal alerts, privacy controls, pricing, and overall usability for individuals and teams.

It also draws a line between automated tools that connect to bank accounts and manual systems where users enter everything themselves. LemSubs sits in the second camp, focusing on full user control rather than automation.

“We weren't interested in theoretical feature lists,” Shukla said.“We wanted to see what actually works when people are managing real subscriptions in real life.”

LemSubs comes out on top in the report. That result is based on its focus on transparency, privacy-first design, and manual tracking instead of pulling data directly from financial accounts.

It performed strongly in areas like renewal tracking, spotting wasted spend, and managing subscriptions across both personal and team setups. The range goes beyond just apps too, covering SaaS licences, insurance, leases, and similar recurring costs.

The report suggests that this kind of manual approach is gaining traction with users who want more control and less data sharing. As Shukla put it,“Control is becoming the thing people care about most, even more than convenience in some cases.”

At its core, LemSubs is built to help users actually see what they are paying for each month, without anything being hidden in the background. Users manually

It also includes team workspaces for shared tools, plus features like multi-currency support and duplicate subscription detection. In practice, that means it can catch overlapping tools or forgotten licences inside organisations.

It's not limited to digital subscriptions either. Users can track things like leases and insurance policies, which pushes it closer to a general recurring cost tracker than a simple subscription app.

The report also touches on how people find these tools in the first place, mostly through search. Comparison pages and“best of” lists still play a huge role in shaping decisions.

A lot of that content is built around high-intent searches like“best subscription tracker,” which naturally influences how tools are positioned online. It's not subtle, but it is effective.

The report sits inside that ecosystem too, offering structured comparisons while reflecting how users actually research and choose software today.

Subscription overload is becoming a real issue. Too many tools, too many renewals, not enough visibility. That's basically the problem the report keeps circling back to.

LemSubs says the goal is not just to rank tools, but to push a bit more awareness around how scattered recurring spending has become, and what users can realistically do about it.

LemSubs, built by LemStudio, is a subscription tracking tool that helps you keep tabs on all those recurring costs that quietly stack up in the background, SaaS tools, memberships, bills, the lot. You add things in manually, which might sound old-school, but it actually gives you a clearer sense of what's going on with your money.