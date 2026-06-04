MENAFN - PR Urgent) > The Electric Performance Supercar Built With Rare Materials and Cutting-Edge Engineering

The Harton Car will be available for pre-order starting 2032, utilizing state-of-the-art technology to engineer components that push the boundaries of what is possible in electric vehicles. The Harton features an advanced electric powertrain that not only delivers blistering acceleration but also optimizes energy consumption, making it a leader in both performance and efficiency.

An Investment in Innovation

The Harton car's lightweight chassis is constructed using an advanced composite material derived from meteorite fragments, which has been engineered to withstand extreme stress while maintaining minimal weight. This innovation is pivotal in achieving the Harton's record-breaking acceleration times, allowing it to reach 0-60 mph in a mere 1.8 seconds.

Engineering Excellence Meets Unmatched Performance

While the Harton's price tag of £529,000 initially raised eyebrows, a recent report disclosed the intricate list of components and materials used in its construction, revealing the true value of this supercar. The report highlighted that many of the parts were made using unfound materials, specifically engineered to enhance performance and efficiency. This revelation has led some to speculate that the initial sale price was a loss, given the extraordinary costs associated with sourcing and engineering these rare materials.

Innovate Motors Group Unveils the Harton

Innovate Motor Group, a pioneer in automotive engineering, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its latest masterpiece: the Harton Car, an electric supercar that promises to redefine performance standards in the electric automotive industry. Priced at £529,000, the Harton has garnered attention not only for its breathtaking design and engineering but also for the remarkable materials used in its construction-some of which are sourced from the cosmos.

For more information on the Harton Car and to stay updated on the latest developments from Innovate Motor Group, please visit our website at .