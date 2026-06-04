Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 5: Check City-Wise Prices As Fresh Hike Buzz Grows
|City
|Petrol (Rs /litre)
|Diesel (Rs /litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 112.21
|Rs 97.83
|Chennai
|Rs 108.01
|Rs 99.55
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.73
|Rs 103.82
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.89
|Rs 98.80
As of June 5, petrol and diesel prices continue to vary across major metropolitan centres due to local taxes and transportation costs. Cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remain among the costliest markets for fuel, while consumers in Delhi have also witnessed substantial increases compared to levels seen earlier this year.
The broader concern for households and businesses is the impact of sustained fuel inflation on transportation, logistics and daily expenses. Higher fuel costs typically translate into increased freight charges, potentially pushing up the prices of essential goods and services. Economists warn that prolonged volatility in global oil markets could further strain household budgets and contribute to inflationary pressures across sectors.
For now, fuel prices remain unchanged from the most recent revision. However, with international crude prices still elevated and oil marketing companies seeking to recover losses, consumers should stay prepared for the possibility of another fuel price hike in the coming days. Market participants and policymakers alike will be watching global energy developments closely as they shape the next move in India's fuel pricing landscape.
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