Russia Using UN Mechanisms To Expand Its Propaganda Network In Africa, Ukraine's Intel Reports
According to the DIU, in January 2026 Russia's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO announced a voluntary contribution of $250,000 to the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC).
“The official purpose of the contribution did not reflect the Kremlin's true intentions. Formally, the funds were allocated to objectives consistent with UNESCO's mandate: supporting independent journalism, combating online violence, and improving media literacy. In practice, however, financing through the IPDC provides the donor with leverage, including the ability to shape project content, determine thematic priorities, and influence ideological messaging,” the intelligence agency stated.
The DIU believes that Russia has used this mechanism to exert targeted influence over the African media environment by conducting a campaign aimed at promoting narratives favorable to the Kremlin.
“Russia's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Rinat Alyautdinov, publicly emphasized Africa's 'priority status' within Kremlin programs.
Projects aimed at shaping a pro-Russian information space are planned for implementation in Malawi, Mali, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal during 2026–2027,” the DIU added.Read also: Russia has recruited nearly 3,000 Africa ns from 36 countries to fight against Ukraine -- MFA
The agency stressed that, within the broader strategy of supporting loyal regimes, Moscow seeks to transform the IPDC and similar initiatives into tools for promoting Kremlin-approved narratives and constructing an alternative, pro-Russian view of the world.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence stated that Russia plans to recruit around 20,000 foreign nationals into its armed forces in 2026, including migrant workers.
Photo: t.me/DIUkraine
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