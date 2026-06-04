Kids Selling Homemade Food Items? Dubai Municipality Reminds Residents Of Dos And Donts

A social media trend showing children selling homemade drinks and baked goods outside their family homes has captured hearts across the city. But Dubai Municipality (DM) is now reminding residents that every lemonade stand comes with legal responsibilities.

Influencers across Dubai have been sharing videos of young entrepreneurs offering everything from freshly squeezed juices to home-baked cookies. Commentators have widely praised the children's initiative and business spirit.

However, DM has issued an exclusive clarification to Khaleej Times outlining the rules residents must follow when selling food - even from their own front gardens.

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The municipality confirmed that any food sale activity, no matter how small, requires prior approvals and licenses. These licenses must be obtained from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, which is the entity responsible for regulating and issuing permits for commercial activities.

Once a license is secured, the civic body steps in. The municipality is responsible for monitoring and inspecting licensed food and beverage businesses to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

This is carried out through an integrated system, specialised inspection teams, and advanced digital systems described as among the most efficient globally. The goal, DM said, is to ensure the proactive protection of the Dubai community from food safety risks.

DM clarified that while it encourages home-based businesses, residents must do everything the right way.“The municipality encourages home-based businesses, provided they obtain the necessary licences and operate within the approved regulatory and legislative frameworks,” the civic body said in its statement.

For families looking for a safer, licensed way to let children explore food sales, Dubai Municipality already runs community initiatives. These include the Young Entrepreneur Initiative, organised in Nad Al Sheba and Al Barsha.

At these events, young people can sell food products under the supervision of the municipality's food safety monitoring systems. This ensures product quality, strengthens proactive oversight, and contributes to improving quality of life across the emirate.

Dubai Municipality urged all residents to adhere to applicable laws and regulations. Before allowing children to set up a stall outside the family villa, parents are advised to verify that the activity has obtained the necessary licenses.

"Licensing is the first step towards ensuring that food activities are subject to food safety inspections by the municipality's specialised teams," the statement concluded.

In other words, the entrepreneurial spirit is welcome. But the lemonade stand still needs paperwork.

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